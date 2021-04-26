COVID-19 surge: Five districts in U.P. have over 10,000 active cases

LUCKNOW:

26 April 2021 14:36 IST

Lucknow has over 52,000 active cases; seven districts have between 5,000 and 10,000 cases, while nine other districts have between 3,000 and 5,000.

With over 52,000 active cases in Lucknow alone, the total number in Uttar Pradesh is approaching the three-lakh mark.

According to the State Health Department figures of April 25, Uttar Pradesh has more than 2.97 lakh active cases and 1,11,65 deaths recorded so far.

On April 24-25, the State recorded 208 new deaths and 35,614 fresh cases, while 25,633 persons recovered.

Five districts have over 10,000 active cases — Lucknow (52,068), Varanasi (17,321), Kanpur (16,916), Prayagraj (16,333) and Meerut (11,455).

Seven districts — Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Lakhimpur Kheri — have between 5,000-10,000 cases, while nine other districts have between 3,000-5,000 active cases.

Only a dozen districts out of the 75 in the State have less than 1,000 active cases. Seventeen districts range between 1,000-2,000 active cases while the largest chunk, 22 districts, fall in the 2,000-3,000 category.