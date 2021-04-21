COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir more challenging this year

Srinagar:

21 April 2021 22:10 IST

Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing an increase in coronavirus positive cases at a pace of 8.12% this year, according to officials.

“The situation is challenging if we compare it with last year’s April figures. This year, April saw 77 deaths in J&K. Growth rate in cases is 8.12% and the mortality rate is 1.38%,” Health and Medical Education Commissioner Atal Dulloo said.

J&K on Wednesday saw 2,204 people testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of active positive patients to around 13,400.

Mr. Dulloo confirmed that 28 cases of the U.K. COVID-19 strain and other new strains had been reported in Jammu. “However, no such cases have been reported from Kashmir,” he added.

Mr. Dulloo said that 40,000 tests were being conducted every day. “J&K’s testing rate is 2,500 per million,” he said.

He said that 6,000 category-I COVID-19 beds were available in hospitals, along with 10,000 bulk oxygen cylinders and 3,500 medium-sized cylinders. “The government is in the process of installing 36 oxygen generation plants, with 23 to be made functional at the end of the week. That will help in adding 2,000 more oxygen beds to our kitty,” he added.

At present, 534 oxygen-fitted beds out of 2,500 oxygen-supported beds are occupied by coronavirus positive patients, according to officials.