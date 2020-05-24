COVID-19: Manipur tally goes up to 32 with three more new cases

IMPHAL

24 May 2020 15:01 IST

These cases were detected in Jiribam, Thoubal and Churachandpur districts.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Manipur increased to 32 with three more cases being detected, Health officials said on May 24. Out of these, 28 are active cases.

A 32-year-old man from Jiribam district was found COVID-19 positive in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, on the night of May 23. A 25-year-old woman from Thoubal district tested positive as did an 18-year-old boy of Churachandpur district on the night of May 23. He had recently come to Manipur from Chennai. He is being treated at the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

The Health officials said that appropriate treatment was being given to patients now lodged in quarantine centres.