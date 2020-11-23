Covid-19: Maharashtra adds over 4,000 cases; 3,700 recoveries reported

Pune

23 November 2020 23:47 IST

Mumbai city reports 800 infections, 14 deaths; slight dip in cases in ‘sugar belt’

Maharashtra reported just 4,153 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to just 3,729 recoveries.

The total case tally has risen to 17,84,361 with the number of active cases climbing to 81,902.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 16,51,064 with the State’s recovery standing at 92.74%.

However, the number of deaths was comparatively lower at 30, taking the total fatalities to 46,653.

“Of a total 1,02,81,543 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,84,361 (case positivity rate of 17.35%) have returned positive with over 67,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had declined incrementally to 2.61%.

Pune district reported over 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,46,961 while just two deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,291. As per district administration figures, the district’s active cases crossed the 10,000-mark, rising to 10,042 while its recovery rate incrementally dipped to 94.58%.

Mumbai city reported 800 cases to take its total case tally to 2,76,514 of whom 12,707 are active. With 14 fatalities, the city’s death toll rise to 10,689.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 350 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,11,280 of whom just 3,082 are currently active. No deaths were reported on Monday.

In contrast to Mumbai city and Pune, cases and fatalities in the three ‘sugar belt’ districts in western Maharashtra remained well under control: Satara reported three deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,608. As many as 84 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 51,235 of whom 2,470 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported just 43 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,262 of whom 1,132 are active.

Kolhapur recorded its lowest figures of just nine cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,382. Its active case tally stands at 348.

The total death toll remained constant at 1,668.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 300 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 102,698 of whom 2,342 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,681.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just over 50 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 54,608 of whom only 1,060 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,380.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 5,17,711 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 6,524 were in institutional quarantine facilities.