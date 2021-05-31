Covid-19 | Establishments to open five days a week in 55 U.P. districts from June 1

LUCKNOW

31 May 2021 05:43 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxations to the partial lockdown in much of the State as active cases have been reduced to just over 41,000.

Now, from June 1, shops, bazaars and other establishments in the State would be allowed to open outside containment zones from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for five days in a week while a lockdown would be imposed during the weekend.

The relaxations, however, as of now, would be introduced only in 55 out of the 75 districts. In the remaining 20 districts, which have more than 600 active cases, no relaxations would be provided till the active cases fall below this level, said Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, in an order.

If the active cases in a district climb above 600, the district would forfeit its relaxations and be brought under “corona curfew” again, the government said.

The districts that will still have restrictions include Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Bareilly.

While Meerut has 2,806 active cases, Lucknow has 2,450, Saharanpur 2,225, Varanasi 2,111 and Ghaziabad 1,760, as per official figures.

According to the State Health Department, U.P. recorded 1,908 new cases and 140 deaths, and has 41,214 active cases.

The State at present has a recovery rate of 96.4%, the government said.