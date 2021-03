BHUBANESWAR

03 March 2021 00:45 IST

Three persons were arrested for carrying counterfeit notes with face value of ₹7.90 crore in Odisha’s Koraput district, on the border with Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

“During regular checking at Sunki post, we found four bags in a car bearing a Chhattisgarh number. We found counterfeit notes in them,” said Varun Guntupalli, SP Koraput.

Advertising

Advertising