Coronavirus | Tripura reports 35 fresh cases

Agartala

22 June 2020 00:24 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura swelled to 1,225, with 35 fresh cases emerging on Sunday. The State has the second highest number of cases in the northeastern region after Assam.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also holding the Health portfolio, said the fresh cases included 31 persons who returned from Bangladesh last week. Around 200 residents from Tripura who were stranded in Bangladesh returned on Thursday and Friday last.

Two returnees from Chennai and one from Bengaluru tested positive. So did a person who came in contact with an infected patient.

Officials said many people from the State were still stuck in Bangladesh, waiting for clearance from India’s Ministry of External Affairs to return home.

Earlier, eight from a group of 129 people who returned from Bangladesh on May 28 tested positive. Subsequently, six BSF jawans, two immigration staff members and a doctor who were stationed at the Agartala Integrated Check Post tested positive.

Anamika Goswami, the first doctor in the State to contract the disease, recovered, and was discharged from a care centre on Sunday.