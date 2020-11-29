Coronavirus | Rajasthan slashes RT-PCR test rate for private labs

JAIPUR:

29 November 2020 05:45 IST

The rate had been reduced from ₹1,200 to ₹800 following a drop in the prices of test kits

The Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for RT-PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19 infections conducted by private laboratories at ₹800, slashing it by ₹400. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the rate had been reduced from ₹1,200 to ₹800 following a drop in the prices of test kits.

Mr. Gehlot made the announcement while inaugurating a 70-bed COVID-19 intensive care unit at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital here. He said the increase in the number of positive cases was observed during the last few days because of the higher number of tests, while COVID-19 management had proved “very effective”.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister said medical infrastructure had been strengthened throughout the State for ensuring prompt screening and treatment of infected persons, and the RT-PCR testing facility was now available in every district. He also dedicated new testing laboratories in six towns on the occasion.

“The death rate due to infection in Rajasthan is below 1%, which is one of the lowest in the country,” Mr. Gehlot said, adding that the recovery rate was also encouraging. He called upon the people not to hide the infection at any stage because any delay in the treatment could make the disease fatal.