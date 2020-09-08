Coronavirus | Punjab records 2,110 cases in one day; number of positive cases reaches 65,583

CHANDIGARH

08 September 2020 02:40 IST

Govt. announces three-month extension for all retiring doctors and specialists under 60

Punjab recorded 2,110 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 61 more deaths taking the tally to 1,923, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 65,583. The major chunk of the new cases, 338 and 210, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 16,640 and 47,020 patients have so far been cured.

With both cases and fatalities going up, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a three-month extension for all retiring doctors and specialists under 60 and also asked the Chief Secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and lab assistants to cope with the demand.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

As per a Cabinet decision, these doctors were earlier given extension till September 30, which has now been extended till December 31, said the Chief Minister.

During a virtual review of the situation with officials and health experts, the Chief Minister said the Health department is already supporting the government medical colleges with specialist manpower pending recruitment by the medical education department.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said both cases and fatalities had witnessed a steady increase in the past few days, with 89% deaths reported from Level 3 cases. The situation was being monitored on a day-to-day basis, she said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Record spike in five States, J&K

Relaxations in lockdown in urban areas

The Chief Minister announced some relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 p.m. Night curfew will be in place in all cities/towns now from 9.30 p.m. to 5 a.m., as per the revised decision.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, including Sundays, till 9 p.m., after which home delivery of food will be allowed, as per the revised guidelines.