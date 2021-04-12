Coronavirus | As cases surge, Haryana imposes night curfew

Chandigarh

12 April 2021 19:18 IST

A lot of non-essential movement of people and vehicles has been reported, says govt.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Monday announced night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., effective Monday night.

The government said movement of individuals for all non-essential activities has been barred. “No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around any road or public places during the said hours,” said the State Disaster Management Authority.

“The order shall come into force with effect from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 12, and shall remain in force till further orders.”

It said any person violating the directions will face action as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

It said there has been a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and therefore it is imperative to put in place strict measures of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread as a lot of non-essential movement of people and vehicles during night has been reported.

The order said exemption has been given to officials manning law and order, emergencies and municipal services — Executive Magistrates, police personnel, military personnel in uniform; health, electricity, fire — and media persons with accreditation. Those specially issued a restricted movement curfew pass by the officers authorised in this behalf are also exempted.

“There shall be no curbs on inter- and Intra-State movement of essential and non-essential goods. All vehicles/persons in bona fide transit shall be allowed to pass, but only after verification of point of origin and destination.”