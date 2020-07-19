Coronavrius | 350 new cases in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

19 July 2020 03:28 IST

Punjab recorded 350 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also reported seven more deaths, taking the tally to 246, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 9,792. The major chunk of new cases was reported from Ludhiana (72) and Jalandhar (71) districts. The Health department said the number of active cases is 3,092 and 6,454 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 750 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total cumulative cases to 25,547. Haryana also reported 17 deaths, taking the total tally to 344. Most of the new cases were reported from Faridabad (139) and Gurugram (111) districts. The number of active cases is 5,885 and 19,318 patients have so far been discharged, said the statement.

Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 691. There are 194 active cases, said an official statement.