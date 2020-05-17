Coronavirus lockdown | Centre, BJP State governments aggravating migrant crisis, says Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

Sonia in close touch with party CMs; Nirmala’s comment on her uncalled for, he says

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the States of aggravating the migrant crisis and politicising such a grave issue.

“The Congress party, including all party-led States, are working day and night to support the migrant labourers in this hour of crisis, with my government having already arranged 149 trains to ferry 1,78,909 migrants to their native states till May 16,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the process of facilitating the labourers to go to their homes was still continuing.

Reacting strongly to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s uncalled for comment that Congress president Sonia Gandhi should have asked her Chief Ministers to help the migrants, Captain Amarinder said the Congress president had been holding regular interactions with the party Chief Ministers on this and other critical COVID-19 and lockdown-relates issues.

Captain Amarinder also flayed Ms. Sitharaman’s comment that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi should have walked with the migrants when he met them, terming it highly frivolous and totally unbecoming of a senior Minister. “Instead of ridiculing Rahul, who came out on the roads to extend support and compassion to the migrants, Nirmala should have spoken to the Chief Minister of the BJP-led U.P. government to allow entry to the buses arranged by Priyanka Gandhi to transport migrants,” he said, referring to the buses that were stranded at the Delhi-U.P. border on account of the Uttar Pradesh administration’s refusal to let them enter.

