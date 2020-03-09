Coronavirus | Jammu woman tests positive, 400 persons being tested for COVID-19

Srinagar

09 March 2020 12:13 IST

She has a travel history to Iran and the final report of another patient was being awaited, according to an official

Around 400 people have been put under surveillance in Jammu after a 63-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Earlier, the J&K administration termed two patients as “viral heavyload cases”. “The woman’s test has come positive. She has a travel history to Iran. We await the final report of another patient,” said an official.

Also read: Coronavirus, live updates | In Karnataka, patient leaves hospital against medical advice; police step in

Advertising

Advertising

Both the patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital. Doctors described their condition as “stable”.

Meanwhile, J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said that the situation was being monitored. “All contacts of the suspected case are being tested and quarantined. Around 400 people are under surveillance in Satawari and Sarwal areas of Jammu. Anganwadi centres in these areas have been closed till March 31,” he said.

Also read: Over 70 foreign tourists have “entered Kashmir without screening”

This is first COVID-19 case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, two patients tested positive for the virus in the Union Territory of Ladakh.