Coronavirus | Haryana seals border with Delhi after rise in cases

CHANDIGARH

29 May 2020 04:53 IST

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued fresh orders to seal the State’s border with Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Minister issued the order in the wake of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the bordering districts (National Capital Region), including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which reported 111, 98, 27 and six COVID-19 cases respectively in the past week.

Mr. Vij has asked the State Home Secretary to completely seal the border with Delhi and restrict unregulated movement of people. In the communication to the Home Secretary, it has been mentioned that COVID-19 cases are rising in the border districts of Haryana on account of the unregulated entry of people from Delhi.

As per the direction, the border would be sealed for all, except those categories allowed to travel by the Delhi High Court and those exempted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in lockdown 4.0.