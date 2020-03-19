Coronavirus | Gujarat reports first cases of COVID-19 infection

AHMEDABAD

19 March 2020 23:51 IST

Both patients returned from abroad recently

In the first such case, two persons, who returned from abroad recently, were found infected with COVID-19 in Gujarat on March 19.

A 32-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia, has tested positive and is under treatment in Rajkot. The Health department, in a media release, said 15 persons who came in contact with him have also been quarantined.

Also read: Coronavirus | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, a 21-year-old woman from Surat, who studies in London from where she returned, has also been found infected and is under treatment. Nine persons who came in contact with her have been quarantined.

To stop the spread, the State government on Thursday decided to close all major temples like Somnath and Dwarkadheesh, Ambaji, Dakor, Shamlaji and Pavagadh for devotees from March 20. Thousands of pilgrims visit them every day.

Also read: Schools, colleges and multiplexes to remain shut till March 29 in Gujarat

According to the State authorities, all temples will perform Artis but devotees will not be allowed till the end of March to discourage congregation and crowds.

Earlier, as a precautionary measure against the pandemic, all educational institutes across Gujarat were ordered to remain shut from March 16 to 29.