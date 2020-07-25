Coronavirus | Gujarat records 1,068 cases, 26 deaths

AHMEDABAD

25 July 2020 04:06 IST

There are now 12,518 active cases, including 83 patients who are surviving with ventilator support.

Gujarat on Friday recorded 1,068 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. The State’s fatality count has reached 2,283, while the case load surged to 53,631.

There are now 12,518 active cases, including 83 patients who are surviving with ventilator support.

So far, 38,830 patients have been discharged across the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court on Friday asked the State government to hike the fine for mask violation to ₹1,000 as people are not taking the issue seriously in cities.

The oral suggestion was made by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J.B. Pardiwala during a hearing of suo motu PIL and connected petitions on the pandemic.

At present, in Gujarat, the fine for not wearing masks in public is ₹500 in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, while it is ₹200 in smaller towns.

During the online hearing, the Bench noted that people will start wearing masks if the penalty is increased to ₹1,000.