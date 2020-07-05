Coronavirus | COVID-19 positive girl missing for 3 days, authorities intensify search

Agartala

05 July 2020 20:54 IST

She recently returned to Agartala from Kolkata by a flight. Family members plead ignorance of her whereabouts

A young girl who tested positive to COVID-19 has remained untraceable for the past three days in Tripura. Police and health officials so far have failed to track down her despite intensified search in Gandacherra, one of subdivisions in Dhalai district.

The girl recently returned from Kolkata by a flight and her swab was collected at the health desk of the MBB Airport here. Though she reported the correct residential address, the mobile phone number she gave was later found to be incorrect.

Her swab report recorded positive the next day. Thereafter the officials of the COVID-19 Task Force and the police made attempts to establish contact with her but in vain.

Not available at her residence

“Whenever we called the number she registered at the airport, somebody else picked up. She was even not available at her residence when we sent health staff and an ambulance to shift her to a care centre in Dhalai district,” an official said on Sunday.

The family members of the girl pleaded ignorance on her whereabouts when the police questioned them. Efforts have been intensified to trace her, according to an official of the Dhalai district administration.

A patient who fled from an institutional quarantine centre has been traced and was admitted in a separate facility in Agartala.

1,559 positive cases till Saturday

Tripura recorded 1,559 positive cases till Saturday and the tally has been second highest after Assam in the northeast.

The State wore a deserted look on Sunday during the 24-hour lockdown enforced to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some people were arrested for lockdown violations.