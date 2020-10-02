Controversial Assam exam for police SIs rescheduled

Logo of Assam police. Twitter

GUWAHATI:

02 October 2020 16:56 IST

A BJP leader allegedly involved in the leaking of question paper ahead of the written exam on September 20 was arrested while a former DIG believed to be the kingpin is absconding

The written test for the recruitment of 597 unarmed Sub-Inspectors of the Assam police, which was cancelled in September following a question paper leak, has been rescheduled on November 22.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), which conducts exams for the department, assured all applicants that the examination process will be “totally transparent” and each candidate will “get a fair opportunity to compete”.

A formal notification providing procedural details will be published in due course, an Assam police spokesperson said on Friday.

At least 20 people, including Bharatiya Janata Party leader Diban Deka, have been arrested in connection with the leaking of question paper for the recruitment test that was scheduled on September 20.

The alleged kingpin of the question paper scam, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Prasanta Kumar Dutta, has been absconding.

The scam came to light after a handwritten replica of the question paper was posted on social media. Following the lead, the police seized the question papers from a guest house near the Assam Assembly where 50 candidates had appeared for the “written test” on September 19.

Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department said a candidate paid up to ₹4 lakh to get hold of a copy of the question paper.