Congress won’t be scared by ‘raid raj’: Randeep Surjewala

Jaipur

22 July 2020 17:46 IST

The Centre has created a ‘raid raj’ but the Congress won’t be scared, the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the home of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother.

The Congress leader also reacted to the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and said there was gunda raj and jungle raj in the state.

“It is clear there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Becoming a journalist in Uttar Pradesh has become a sin,” he said.

Responding to the raids against Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur, Mr. Surjewala told reporters, “Prime Minister Modi has created a ‘raid raj’ in the country but we are not going be scared.”

When Modiji’s and his government’s tactics failed and people and MLAs of Rajasthan did not fall prey to BJP’s conspiracy, an outraged Centre and PM Modiji started conducting raids at CM Gehlot’s elder brother’s residence, he claimed.

“His fault is just that he is the elder brother of CM Ashok Gehlot. He is not in politics nor has he any concern with politics. But, the ED is conducting raids under security of the CRPF and the BSF,” Surjewala said.

The ED raids against the Chief Minister’s brother are part of countrywide raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fertiliser scam, officials said.

Agrasen Gehlot faces a ₹7-crore customs penalty in the alleged fertiliser case, they said.

Mr. Surjewala added that a CBI team was sent to conduct a raid Tuesday at a location linked to legislator Krishna Poonia after the Centre’s tactics failed.

An Olympian who brought laurels for the nation is being threatened, Mr. Surjewala said.

“The CBI also interrogated the CM’s OSD and now ED raids are being conducted at CM’s elder brother residence,” he said.

Mr. Surjewala also said that those sitting in power in New Delhi have become so unhindered and arrogant that they believe, they can crush any elected government under their feet.

Everyone is watching the deeds of the BJP government at the Centre for the past one week, he said, adding neither CM Gehlot nor any Congress legislator is going be afraid of the threats by the CBI, the ED or the Income Tax Department.