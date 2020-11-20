Congress leaders should introspect, says Dushyant

CHANDIGARH

20 November 2020 00:54 IST

Deputy CM dismisses party’s remark of cracks in BJP-JJP ties

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday dismissed Congress party’s remark surrounding ‘mistrust among ruling BJP-JJP coalition government’, saying the government was strongly moving ahead in the State and instead it was the Congress that should introspect, which is suffering from factionalism.

‘Bickering evident’

“Bickering among Congress at the national level is quite evident in the backdrop of remarks made by senior leader Kapil Sibal. The squabble will not take much time to hit Haryana Congress, which has been suffering from lack of trust among its leaders... Congress leaders should introspect,” he said, addressing a press conference here.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda had earlier stated after Congress’s win in Baroda Assembly by-election that “cracks and mistrust have emerged among ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party and their coalition government in Haryana is all set to fall under the weight of this mistrust anytime soon.”

Mr. Chautala said the government has procured the Kharif (summer) crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price and curbed the paddy crop brought from other States being sold illegally.

Paddy transportation

“For the first time, the State government has made provision of paddy transportation from grain market or procurement centre to warehouse and mills, due to which the crop is being lifted on time. The State government has procured 55,07,000 metric tonnes of paddy from about 200 grain markets or procurement centres in the State till November 18 out of which 53,65,000 metric tonnes have been delivered to warehouses and mills. Paddy of most of the registered farmers of Haryana has been procured,” he said.