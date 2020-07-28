Congress concerned at Chinese firm getting power meter contract in Srinagar

New Delhi

The party questions how the company was allowed to enter into a strategic area of a sensitive State

The Congress on Tuesday expressed concern over a Chinese firm getting a contract to supply smart meters for power connections in Jammu and Srinagar and claimed that the company may be able to blackout these areas within minutes.

Addressing a virtual press conference, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Chinese company, Dongfang, had been sub-contracted to install two lakh smart meters with radio frequency (RF) technology in the two cities despite security concerns.

“BJP MP G. Kishan Reddy, now the Minister of State for Home Affairs, used to tweet about this company in 2017 against his own government,” Mr. Khera told reporters.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the company not only had close links with the Chinese government and military but also worked in Pakistan.

“When that company is allowed to enter into a strategic area of a sensitive State like Jammu and Kashmir, then there are question marks, then these are worrying signs,” he said.

“If a company controls or has the RF technology of a smart meter, that company can access the data of the consumer, profiling of their consumption — everything that company will have access too. Also, that company, according to experts, can ensure a blackout in that area within minutes — within seconds,” Mr. Khera added.