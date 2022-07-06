Congress accuses BJP-JJP govt. for rising crime rate in Haryana

Bhupinder Singh Hooda | Photo Credit: -

July 06, 2022 11:05 IST

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that two Congress MLAs were threatened by miscreants

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party, blaming the State government for deteriorating law and order in Haryana.

He alleged that crime was consistently on the rise in the State and neither common man nor MLAs were feeling safe. Mr. Hooda said the situation is so bleak that within a week, at least two Congress MLAs, including Renu Bala and Surendra Panwar, have been threatened by miscreants, adding that the morale of the criminals has reached the skies and the public is scared and criminals are roaming freely.

Mr. Hooda said the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data for the last few years exposes the working style of the government. “Statistics show that there are three to four murders, about half a dozen rapes, a dozen kidnappings and more than 100 thefts, robberies, dacoities, ransom incidents in Haryana every day. Haryana has left behind bigger states of the country in drug addiction and riots,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that providing security to the public is the first and foremost responsibility of the State government. “The government must realise this and should focus on improving law and order. But if the present government does not do this, then in the coming time, crime and criminals will be eliminated from the state when the Congress government is formed,” he said.

Separately, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore accused the BJP of adopting politics of “spreading hatred” in the country.

At a press conference in Shimla, Mr. Rathore said that by peddling a misleading video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP members were attempting to spread false news as part of a pre-planned conspiracy for petty political gains. “The Congress party has always been fighting against the anti-national forces and would continue to do so,” he said.

Mr. Rathore said that the BJP is deliberately creating an atmosphere of communal violence in the country and fighting and an atmosphere of anarchy is being created in the country.