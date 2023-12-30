ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, AAP demand action against Sunburn festival organisers for 'hurting' religious sentiments

December 30, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Panaji

While Congress leader Vijay Bhike filed a police complaint at Mapusa against the organisers of Sunburn, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar said the State government should take action against them for hurting “Sanatan Dharma”.

PTI

Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on December 30. (A file photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have demanded action against the organisers of the Sunburn EDM festival, in Panaji, claiming that they insulted Lord Shiva.

While Congress leader Vijay Bhike filed a police complaint at Mapusa on Friday night (December 29) against the organisers of Sunburn, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar said the State government should take action against them for hurting “Sanatan Dharma”.

Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on December 30.

“We saw that Lord Shankar’s image was used during the festival. It was flashed on the LED screen when people were drunk and dancing,” Mr. Palekar told reporters on December 29. The AAP leader said they have demanded from the government that action be taken as “the sanctity of our Sanatan Dharma” was compromised.

“The use of our God for the purpose of the EDM festival where alcohol is served is not right. We have called up the director general of police demanding registration of an offence against Sunburn festival organisers,” he added.

In his complaint to the Mapusa police station, Congress leader Bhike said the “organisers have intentionally insulted the religious feelings of Hindus by portraying that Lord Shiva supports drinking alcohol, consumption of prohibited substances and all other illicit activities that take place during the event”.

A senior police official said that they have received a complaint from the Congress and are looking into it.

