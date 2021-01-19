Cong. to tie up with 5 parties for Assam polls

Guwahati

19 January 2021 23:10 IST

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday said it will contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power.

APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

“Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and we invite the regional parties to join hands with us against our fight to remove the ruling party from power,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communal forces in the best interest of the nation, he said.

Meanwhile, political parties in Assam on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to conduct the Assembly elections in the State in three phases, and preferably before the Rongali Bihu festival in April.

The full bench of the EC is on a three-day visit to the State.