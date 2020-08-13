Cong. protests against ‘scams’in Haryana

CHANDIGARH

13 August 2020 23:55 IST

Haryana Congress leaders and workers on Thursday held protests at various places in the State against the ruling BJP-JJP government on the issue of corruption.

State party chief Kumari Selja, leading a protest rally at Nuh, alleged that there was rampant corruption under the present government’s and nothing was being done to curb it.

“Several irregularities and scams had been exposed in the last six years of the BJP’s rule — be it the liquor or the registry scam. Efforts were constantly being made to suppress these scams. There should an investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court,” she said.

Party members, after staging protests in many districts submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners, addressed to the Haryana Governor, seeking to get corruption cases investigated.