Clerics find few answers in U.P. govt.’s Id guidelines

Ghaziabad

24 July 2020 00:20 IST

Advisory issued suggests that Muslims should pray at home but also states police should guard Idgahs during prayers

The Uttar Pradesh government’s advisory on the upcoming Id-ul-Zuha has drawn mixed reactions from clerics and political leaders. Ashraf Usmani, the spokesperson of Darul Uloom Deoband, said there was very little that was new in the guidelines and described the advisory as “unclear”. The advisory has come after the Vice-Chancellor of the seminary had written to the U.P. Chief Minister requesting him to allow prayers at Idgahs and animal sacrifice on Id-ul-Zuha.

“We welcome certain points but they are there every year. Animal sacrifice in open spaces is not encouraged in Islam nor do we appreciate the transportation of meat without taking care of the hygiene. We also advise taking into account sentiments of other religions. However, there is still confusion over prayers at Idgahs,” he said.

Mr. Usmani said “on the one hand the advisory suggests Muslims offer namaz at home but on the other it also says that the police should ensure that any animal does not enter the Idgah during prayers. So, it is open to interpretation”.

‘What is the logic?’

“I don’t understand when we are in the stage of unlocking where malls could open, wine shops could function with preventive measures, why can’t animal markets function during festival or places of worship welcome devotees with social distancing,” the spokesperson said.

He reminded that the seminary had issued guidelines during Ramzan where it was clarified that during the jamaat (congregational prayers), those praying were not expected to stand shoulder to shoulder because of the pandemic.

Advice rejected

Mr. Usmani also rejected the advice that people could do charity in place of animal sacrifice. He said in Islam, one could not be done at the cost of the other. “Both zakat [charity] and animal sacrifice have their space in the religion.”

Senior cleric Maulana Kari Ishaq Gora demanded clarification on whether the government’s order on weekend lockdown would hold during the three-day festival. This year Id-ul-Zuha could fall on August 1 (Saturday), depending on the sighting of the moon.

Earlier Shafiqur Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, had demanded the opening of Idgahs and shops during the festival.

Senior Ghaziabad-based social activist Zahiruddin, who has been associated with socialist parties in the past, said Islam puts country before religion in the time of a pandemic and Muslims would follow the guidelines issued by the government as they have been doing all along.

“But the government should be equal towards all religions. Every now and then, we come across videos of large-scale gatherings for weddings and festivals,” he said.