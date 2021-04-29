Clamour for passes ahead of ‘corona curfew’ in J&K

Srinagar

29 April 2021 17:42 IST

Curfew to contain the coronavirus has been declared from Thursday evening to Monday morning.

Hundreds of locals fearing confrontation at security checkpoints during the upcoming 84-hour curfew in Jammu and Kashmir starting 7 p.m. on Thursday, rushed to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar for advance “curfew passes” to move around during the lockdown period.

Among those who had lined up since the morning included scores of attendants of COVID-19 patients, and drivers of vehicles that transport essentials like milk and vegetables.

“My expecting wife is to be admitted tomorrow at the Lal Ded hospital. I fear that I will not be allowed to move without a pass and asked to return at the barricades. Any argument or confrontation (with security personnel) may only lead to getting beaten up and humiliation,” said Nazeer Ghaash, a resident of Srinagar’s Buchpora.

Security personnel have fanned out in the valley ahead of the curfew. Coils of concertina wires and iron-gate barricades have also been moved in to erect road blockades, which is a norm in the valley to pre-empt any law and order situation.

“I visited the Deputy Commissioner's office to find out if my air tickets will be considered as a curfew pass or not. Last year, I was slapped at a checkpoint when I was on the way to the airport to catch a flight,” said Sajad Ahmad, who works as an engineer outside the valley.

Last year’s ‘corona curfew’ saw a number of videos surfacing online in which security forces were seen beating up alleged “violators” of the curfew, including frontline workers like doctors.

The J&K government has declared a curfew from Thursday evening to Monday morning. It comes in the wake of the growing number of coronavirus cases in J&K, which has crossed the 37,000 mark in April so far, with the number of deaths rising to about 200. J&K records more than 3,000 positive cases every day.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Aijaz Assad expressed concern at the large number of people seeking curfew passes. “I appeal to them to stay indoors to break the chain. It’s my job to ensure essentials. (There has been a) deluge of calls, messages and deputations at the office for curfew passes even before a lockdown comes into force from 7:00 pm today,” he said, in a tweet.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said all police units had been directed to facilitate the hassle-free movement of doctors, healthcare workers and journalists.

“Mediapersons associated with both print and electronic [media] need to carry identity proof with themselves. For any assistance Dial-112,” Mr. Kumar said.