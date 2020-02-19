Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court

Lucknow

19 February 2020 23:09 IST

Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is out on bail in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, appeared before a special MP/MLA court here on Wednesday.

Judge P.K. Rai fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing for framing of charges. Chinmayanand, 72, was released from the Shahjahanpur district jail after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

While granting him bail, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi also transferred Chinmayanand’s trial from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow, taking note of the victim’s apprehension that he could influence proceedings in his hometown.

The bail order directed Chinmayanand to file an undertaking that he would not seek any adjournments and be present in the court.