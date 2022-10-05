Cheetah project to boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a greenfield airport has been proposed in Indore's neighbouring Dewas district

PTI Indore:
October 04, 2022 22:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicks photographs as Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks on, after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reintroduction of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park (KNP) will play an important role in boosting tourism in Madhya Pradesh and also help in expanding air connectivity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday on the occasion of launch of two new flights linking Indore with Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Mr. Chouhan also informed that a greenfield airport has been proposed in Indore's neighbouring Dewas district and land for the project has already been earmarked.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced cheetahs brought from another continent (Africa) in KNP on September 17 and it will play a major role in the development of tourism in the State. Besides enjoying the tag of a 'tiger and leopard state,' Madhya Pradesh is now a cheetah State also and this will help in the expansion of tourism and air services," he said.

Mr. Chouhan was speaking after the virtual launch of Alliance Air's Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior and Jabalpur-Indore-Jabalpur flights. The CM and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the flights via video link.

The State government was working on expanding the existing airstrips at Ujjain and Rewa, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Scindia said reintroduction of cheetahs at KNP under the Prime Minister's guidance was a special achievement for the State.

He praised Mr. Chouhan for the development of Madhya Pradesh and said for the first time three important cities of the State were connected via air services on a single day, which was a unique achievement.

