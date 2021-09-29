Chargesheet filed in Sakinaka rape case

Mumbai

29 September 2021 01:41 IST

Eighteen days after a 32-year-old woman was raped and tortured with iron rods at Sakinaka, the Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet in the case.

A press note released by the Mumbai police said, “A First Information Report was filed under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The chargesheet of 346 pages was filed after examining 77 witnesses.”

CM Uddhav Thackeray announced ₹20 lakhs for the victim’s daughters.

