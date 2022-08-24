Land-for-job scam | CBI raids residences of RJD leaders close to Lalu Prasad’s family

File picture shows senior RJD leader and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap outside their residence after a raid by CBI in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam case, in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of Bihar’s new Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government’s decision to prove its majority on the floor of the State Assembly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at residences of four Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders said to be close to the family of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

Earlier in July, party leader Bhola Yadav who has been close aide of Mr Prasad for several years, was arrested and sent to jail in the case.

The CBI had earlier conducted raid in the case at party leader Rabri Devi’s official residence 10, Circular road as well.

The CBI on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 morning conducted raids at the residences of party leaders — former MLC Subodh Rai, party Rajya Sabha MP Ashfaque Karim, party MLC Sunil Singh and party leader Faiyaz Ahmad. The raids are going on places of the four RJD leaders.

Won’t be cowed down: Rabri Devi

“The raid had been done internationally by the BJP-led government central government. I’ll file defamation suit against CBI. They (BJP-led central government) are doing it to exert pressure on the RJD leaders to join their party”, alleged RJD MLC and party treasurer Sunil Singh.

Reacting to the development, former CM and wife of Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi said this is not the first time that the CBI raids are being conducted.. “It has happened earlier too, but we’ll not be cowed down,”, she said..

A large number of supporters of Mr. Singh have gathered outside residence of Mr. Prasad in Patna.

With the support of 164 MLAs out of the total 243 State assembly seats, the RJD-led Nahagathbandhan government is to prove its majority on the floor of the House today.

The JD (U) leaders have condemned CBI raids at the residences of RJD leaders.

“This is like show of strength by BJP government at the centre ahead of new Mahagathbandhan government to prove majority in the House today. But people have been watching all this”, said JD (U) leader and party spokesperson Niraj Kumar.

BJP justifies action

However, reacting to the CBI raids, State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told media persons that “chief minister Nitish Kumar himself had demanded probe into the case and investigation is going on”.

“What you sow is what you reap”, quipped State BJP MLA Nitin Nabin.