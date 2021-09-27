Other States

CBI arrests four persons in West Bengal coal theft case

Special Correspondent New Delhi 27 September 2021 22:03 IST
CBI alleged that the four persons were involved in the theft of coal from the Kunustoria and Majora collieries of the Eastern Coalfields Limited for the past eight years.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the illegal mining and theft of coal in West Bengal.

The accused have been identified as Jaydeb Mondal, Narayan Kharka, Gurupada Maji and Nirad Baran Mondal. They are close associates of the mastermind, Anup Majhi, according to the agency.

The CBI alleged that the four persons were involved in the theft of coal from the Kunustoria and Majora collieries of the Eastern Coalfields Limited for the past eight years. They assisted Majhi in engaging minors, arranging transporters and selling the illegally excavated coal.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a money-laundering probe and has attached immovable properties worth ₹165.86 crore of Majhi. The assets include land parcels, plant and machinery and other properties of two companies named Ispat Damodar Private Limited and Sonic Thermal Private Limited located in Purulia and Bankura, West Bengal.

