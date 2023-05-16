ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

May 16, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh)

Three people died on the spot, while one woman died before reaching the hospital

ANI

Four people died after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on May 16 morning, police said.

"Four people died in an accident after a car fell into a gorge near Pabor in Rajgarh Lana Cheta Marg, Sirmaur district on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.," Sangrah Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Raj (40), Jeevan Singh (63) his wife Suma Devi (54) and Rekha (25).

According to the police, three people died on the spot, while one woman died before reaching the hospital.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

