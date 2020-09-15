Cabinet nod for AIIMS in Bihar

NEW DELHI:

The ₹1,264-crore project is likely to be completed in 48 months.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga, Bihar, according to a government release. “This will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The Cabinet also approved creation of one post of director and the cost of the project will be ₹1,264 crore. The project is likely to be completed in 48 months from the date of the approval,’’ noted the release.

It said the AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc (Nursing) seats. It will have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments and 750 hospital beds.

