At least four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama

March 18, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Srinagar

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident

PTI

Four people were killed and 28 injured on March 18 when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

CONNECT WITH US