BSF jawan killed, 4 injured in firing accident at practice range: Police

Jaisalmer

03 March 2021 13:33 IST

A BSF jawan was killed and four were injured in an incident during firing practice at the Lathi firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, they said, adding that a "premature blast" in the muzzle of a gun resulted in splinter injuries to five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel taking part in firing practice.

Three of them sustained critical injuries and were evacuated to the primary health centre in Pokhran, where Satish Kumar (32) was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

