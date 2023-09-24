ADVERTISEMENT

BSF apprehends Pakistani national for infiltrating border in Gujarat’s Bhuj

September 24, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - Bhuj (Gujarat)

An investigation into the matter is underway

ANI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Border Security Force (BSF) officials have apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistan national, for infiltrating the border illegally, in Bhuj, officials said on September 23. Mehboob Ali, (30), a resident of Badin district in Sindh province of Pakistan, has been apprehended, they said. 

As per BSF, "On September 23, a BSF patrol observed suspicious movement near the India-Pakistan border. A team immediately reached the spot and arrested a Pakistan national. He has been identified as Mehboob Ali, 30, son of Mohammad Yusuf, resident of Sirani, Badin District, Sindh."

 An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

