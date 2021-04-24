Border Roads Organisation reports glacier break in Uttarakhand’s Sumna

Google Maps image locates the Sumna area in Uttarakhand.

24 April 2021 00:10 IST

Teams sent to confirm incident amid heavy snowfall.

Amid reports of a glacier breaking off in the Sumna area, located close to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand, the Chamoli Police on Friday night said there was no official confirmation of the incident. Efforts were underway to determine the location of the possible event.

Through a tweet, the Chamoli Police urged social media users to refrain from spreading rumours. The police, however, said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Commander concerned had informed them that reports of such an incident had been received and teams were being sent to the area.

Due to heavy snowfall, communication lines in the area were disrupted and, therefore, the incident could not be confirmed. The Uttarakhand DIG (Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne said details were also being cross checked with the ITBP.

