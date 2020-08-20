Boris Thangjam, international footballer, tests COVID-19 positive

IMPHAL

20 August 2020 14:38 IST

International footballer Boris Thangjam has tested COVID-19 positive. The test report was delivered at his home on Thursday morning. He hails from Polem Leikai in Imphal west district.

Boris had participated in some international football tournaments. He was in the Under-17 Indian team for the international event hosted by India in 2017. He was the defender in the match..

Family sources said Boris had been practising everyday. He returned to Imphal from Goa in April . He was to leave Imphal on Friday for training in Bengaluru. Except for some friends in the locality, he did not do much socializing.

Advertising

Advertising

He is the third international player in Manipur who has contracted COVID-19. International boxer Ngangom Dingku, who is fighting cancer, had reportedly contracted this disease. The second international boxer who was infected by COVID-19 is Laishram Sarita.