Body of Unnao vendor assaulted by police has dozen injuries

LUCKNOW

24 May 2021 14:10 IST

The autopsy report of a Unnao vegetable vendor, who died after being beaten up by police for alleged violation of lockdown norms, has revealed over a dozen contusions on his body.

Police have arrested one of the three policemen, a home guard, on charges of murdering Faisal in Bangermau area of the district.

Faisal, who sold vegetables in a mandi, was picked up by police on Friday for allegedly violating the partial COVID-19 curfew. Three persons, two constables and a home guard, were booked for his murder.

Advertising

Advertising

While the youth’s autopsy report suggested he died of a head injury, he had a dozen injury marks on his back.

SP Unnao Sureshrao A. Kulkarni said the crime branch was probing the matter and a search operation was on to nab the other two accused.