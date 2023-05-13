BJP will lose in Karnataka by big margin, predicts JD(U) president Lalan Singh

May 13, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - Patna

Ahead of the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly election results, Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh predicted that BJP “will lose the election by a big margin”. He further said that in the days to come, BJP would also lose the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“In Karnataka, the BJP used all possible means and campaigned fiercely. Everyone had seen the exit polls but the information I have says the BJP will lose Karnataka by a big margin, more than what has been predicted by exit polls. Slowly and gradually BJP is losing everything, the castle of BJP is being demolished now. Wait for 2024 Lok Sabha election. BJP will also perform badly in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. I have been to Madhya Pradesh and spoken to the people there and based on my experience, I believe BJP will lose there as well,” Mr. Singh said at the party office on Friday.

Exit polls have largely predicted Congress to emerge as the single largest party in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, though there is a likelihood of a hung House.

Mr. Singh further stressed that in 2024, BJP will be “wiped out” and alleged that Karnataka is the most corrupt State of the country.

Mr. Singh also said that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year which never happened.

“From 2014 to 2022, it has been nine years... so 18 crore jobs should have been created by the PM but did it happen? The Central government has put a ban on all Central recruitment. No recruitment is happening now. It is not a question of not getting an alternative to Mr. Modi. An alternative is always provided by the people and the way it happened in 2014, the alternative of Mr. Modi will also be born in 2024,” Mr. Singh said.

Referring to the two judgments of the Supreme Court on Thursday with regards to Maharashtra and Delhi government, Mr. Singh asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to “resign on moral grounds”.

Mr. Singh pointed out that the rulings prove the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had “exercised undeclared control over all institutions”.

“We salute the Supreme Court of the country for saving the democratic system and re-establishing democracy in the country. The Supreme Court showed the mirror to those people behind the undemocratic system in the country. The apex court rightly asked how an elected government won’t get the right to work, how the Lieutenant-Governor can control officers? Even in Maharashtra the role of the Governor was considered suspicious. Uddhav Thackeray resigned on moral grounds without going for floor test. Now it is time for Mr. Shinde to resign on moral grounds,” Mr. Singh said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test amid a rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena MLAs was wrong. Similarly, the court gave Delhi government power to make laws and wield control over the bureaucrats deputed to its departments.

Asked about former JD(U) leader R.C.P. Singh joining BJP, he said Mr. R.C.P. Singh was an “agent of BJP” and him finally joining the party was no surprise.

“We have been saying this from day one about Mr. R.C.P. Singh that he is BJP’s agent. Now it is confirmed. When R.C.P. became the president of JD(U), there was a famous term called ‘R.C.P. tax’. Now, shouldn’t he disclose what is R.C.P. tax? Nitish Kumar ji blindly trusted R.C.P. and if he was engaged in corruption then he should clarify,” Mr. Singh asserted.

On the eve of Karnataka results, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said,”Lord Bajrangbali is disappointed with BJP.”