BJP, Trinamool have tacit understanding, say Left, Cong.

Kolkata

03 March 2020 03:49 IST

A day after Amit Shah’s rally, Left parties and Congress hit the streets

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata, the Left parties and the Congress hit the streets on Monday targeting both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

Slogans like ‘Modi Mamata Ek Hai’ (Modi and Mamata are one) were raised during the rally from Subodh Mullick Square to Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata. The rally saw the presence of CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Mohd. Salim and State Congress president Somen Mitra among others.

Referring to the recent meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mr. Shah in Bhubaneswar and the BJP leader’s rally in Kolkata on Sunday, leaders of both the Left and the Congress alleged a “tacit understanding” between the Trinamool and the BJP.

“We don’t get permission to hold rallies, organise processions in the city and Amit Shah held a rally without any opposition,” Dr. Mishra said. He dared the Chief Minister to take strong action against those who raised provocative slogans en route to the BJP rally.

Narada videos

According to the CPI(M) State secretary, many Trinamool leaders accused in the Narada sting videos and the Saradha scam are out of prison only because of the alleged understanding between the two parties.

Mr. Biman Bose said Ms. Banerjee was having lunch with Mr. Shah and she was greeting him with flowers. “It cannot be anything but an understanding,” he said.

Mr. Somen Mitra raised questions as to why there were no protests by the Trinamool when Mr. Shah visited the State. “This is a matter of shame for people in Bengal that after riots in Delhi, Home Minister will come and do a rally in Kolkata,” he said.

The Left parties and the State Congress have come together to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but the rally was aimed at targeting both the BJP and the Trinamool. Supporters of the student and youth wing of the Left parties tried to wash the foundation of Sahid Minar claiming that it was turned “impure” by the Sunday rally. On Sunday also the Left and Congress supporters held protests in different parts of the city oppposing Mr. Shah’s visit.