ADVERTISEMENT

BJP takes back suspended U.P. leaders, welcomes new entrants

November 28, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - Lucknow

In the run-up to Lok Sabha election, the party plans to take back hundreds of local State leaders and workers, who were suspended during the local body polls for their anti-party activities

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday at a State party office in Lucknow formally inducted new leaders and workers into the BJP, including those who were previously suspended from the party for anti-party activities during the local body polls held in May 2023. Leaders, including Dilip Srivastava, who once served as State BJP spokesperson, were taken back in the party.

Welcoming the newcomers and returnees, Mr. Pathak, a prominent face of the BJP face in central U.P., asked them to working tirelessly to strengthen the party in their respective areas for the 2024 parliamentary elections. “We all must take the pledge to make Modi-ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) PM again in 2024, and start working in our areas,” Mr. Pathak said.

Local leaders, including Suresh Awasthi, Amit Maurya, Sunil Shukla and Dilip Srivastava returned to the party’s fold.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of U.P. Police Harish Kumar, former vice-president of the Lucknow Bar Association Siddharth Anand, and other local leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) joined the BJP along with their supporters.

In the run-up to Lok Sabha election, the party plans to take back hundreds of such local leaders and workers. The BJP suspended roughly 5,000 office-bearers or workers who stood against the official candidate or indulged in anti-party activities during the last local body polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US