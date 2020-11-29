BJP releases manifesto in Urdu for J&K District Development Council polls

Srinagar

In a bid to reach out to the Urdu speaking population in Kashmir valley, the BJP released its Urdu version of the manifesto on Sunday to garner votes for the District Development Council (DDC) polls. The party hopes to win a majority of seats from both Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the ongoing elections.

“The BJP will get the majority of seats not only in Jammu but Kashmir as well. The DDC polls are for development and prosperity. Those who have picked up the arms must shun the path and pick a pen that carries more power,” said BJP national spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain, during a public rally. He said regional parties were scared of the BJP and had to form an alliance “because they feared the imminent loss”.

Mr. Hussain said the BJP will rule the country for the next 50 years and “time has come to take J&K on the path of development”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special affection for J&K,” he added.

Meanwhile, former MLC Vibhod Gupta, accompanied by top leaders from the Valley, Sofi Yosuf and Darakhshan Andrabi, released an Urdu version of the party manifesto in Srinagar.

The manifesto said J&K has been finally brought on the path of development after the revocation of Article 370.

The manifesto promised to reserve 100% of government jobs for its residents only.