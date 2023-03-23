BJP appoints new State chiefs for Delhi, Bihar and Rajasthan

March 23, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, March 23, 2023 announced the appointment of new chiefs for its three State units, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

While Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed as its State unit president, the party appointed C.P. Joshi as its State president of Rajasthan and MLC Samrat Choudhary as president of its Bihar State unit.

Mr. Sachdeva has been appointed as the president of the Delhi unit of the BJP by national president J. P. Nadda. Mr. Sachdeva was currently serving as the working president of the city unit.

For Bihar, Mr. Samrat Choudhary, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, has been made the new State president of the Bihar BJP unit replacing Sanjay Jaiswal.

The BJP Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, C.P. Joshi has been given the charge of heading the party’s Rajasthan unit. Mr. Joshi will replace Satish Poonia, who is the MLA from Jaipur’s Amber constituency.

Manmohan Samal, a former State minister, has been appointed as the BJP’s Odisha unit president.

(With inputs from PTI)

