BJP MP’s car attacked by protesters in Hisar

GURUGRAM:

05 November 2021 17:26 IST

Farmer sustains head injuries, hospitalised

Farmers agitating against the farm laws allegedly attacked the car of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jhangra in Haryana’s Hisar on Friday. Police used mild force to disperse the mob, said Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Hansi.

A 40-year-old farmer sustained head injuries and was admitted to Jindal Hospital in Hisar. Two farmers were detained following the registration of a case on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. The farmers began a sit-in outside the police station in Narnaund and also blocked roads at few points, demanding the release of the duo.

Ms. Gahlaut claimed the injured farmer had suffered an epilepsy attack and fallen down, sustaining injuries. The police took the injured to the hospital, she said.

Mr. Jhangra was in Narnaund village for the inauguration of his community’s dharamshala (guest house for pilgrims) on the occasion of Vishwakarma day when the protests took place.

In a separate incident, former Haryana Minister Manish Grover and several other BJP leaders were held hostage by protesting farmers in Rohtak during the day, when they went to a temple at Kiloi village to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Kedarnath. Dozens of farmers suddenly surrounded the temple, preventing the leaders from leaving its premises. This was still on going on at the time of the filing of this report.