BJP MP says he was prevented from attending final rites of jawan in West Bengal

Kolkata

17 November 2020 23:53 IST

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks report on the matter

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP on Tuesday alleged that he was prevented from participating in the final rites ceremony of martyred jawan Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

Jagannath Sarkar, who represents Ranaghat, said that the Nadia district administration heckled him and prevented him from entering the crematorium on Monday evening while Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, was allowed to participate in the ceremony.

The BJP MP said that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were present at the venue but did not act despite his repeated pleadings. Subodh Ghosh, an Army jawan from Raghunathpur village in West Bengal’s Nadia district, was killed at Baramulla in Kashmir on Friday. His final rites were performed late on Monday evening.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took note of the developments and sought a report from State’s Home Department.

“Democracy @MamataOfficial shamed! Ruling party MP, a guest and opposition MP so browbeaten on such solemn occasion. Exemplary consequences for this delinquency in uniform @WBPolice must if democracy is to survive. Public servants acting politically would face wrath of law,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted. He also shared the video of the altercation between the MP and the police officials from his social media handles. In the video, the MP is seen arguing with people in uniform near the crematorium.

The Governor also raised concerns on police and political neutrality in West Bengal.

“Police ‘Political neutrality’ @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh.Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inviting attention on “implication of innocent citizens in false criminal cases at the behest of political masters”.