BJP, INLD leaders from Haryana join Congress

New Delhi

13 September 2021 17:57 IST

Haryana-based industrialist Ashok Goel Mangaliwala also joined the party alongside BJP’s Pawan Beniwal and INLD’s Kanwarjit Singh.

Haryana-based industrialist Ashok Goel Mangaliwala, BJP leader Pawan Beniwal and INLD leader Kanwarjit Singh on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of AICC state in-charge Vivek Bansal and PCC chief Kumari Selja.

Mr. Bansal claimed that the winds are blowing in favour of the Congress and against the BJP in Haryana and hoped those who have joined will contribute in strengthening the party further.

Ms. Selja said these leaders have quit the saffron party and come into the Congress fold due to the BJP's "anti-people policies".

Advertising

Advertising

"There are leaders who understand that the Congress is the only viable option to the BJP which has proved to be a failure in all spheres of governance in Haryana," she said.

She alleged that the BJP has become a "paper leak government" as many examination papers were leaked in the state.

Welcoming Mr. Goel, Mr. Beniwal and Mr. Singh in the Congress, Ms. Selja said the BJP, both at the Centre and Haryana, is "anti-farmer and anti-labourer", and the Congress will work unitedly to oust this regime.

She also hoped the joinees will work effectively with Congress workers to strengthen the party. The joining of these leaders is also a clear reflection of which way the wind is blowing — in favour of the Congress.

Mr. Goel said he was attracted by the policies of the Congress for upliftment of common people.

He said it was like a home-coming for him as his grandfather, Jugal Kishore Goyal, was the first Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, and had worked closely with Jawaharlal Nehru.

Vivek Bansal said due to heavy rains in Haryana, several crops have suffered damage, and demanded adequate compensation for the farmers. He also deplored the language used by the Karnal SDM while ordering the lathi-charge on farmers protesting the three agri laws.

Mr. Beniwal was BJP's candidate fom Ellanabad constituency in the last assembly polls after he contested unsuccessfully against INLD's Abhay Chautala.

Mr. Kanwarjit Singh is the son of former Congress MP Tara Singh.