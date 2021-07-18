BJP expels former Minister Rohitash Sharma for breach of party discipline

JAIPUR

18 July 2021 04:28 IST

Vasundhara Raje’s close aide slammed leadership on handling of pandemic

The BJP on Saturday expelled senior leader and former Rajasthan Minister Rohitash Sharma from the primary membership for six years on the ground of breach of party discipline. The party had recently issued a show cause notice to Mr. Sharma for speaking out against the State leadership.

Considered close to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Mr. Sharma had accused the State leadership of running the organisation “from within [the] office rooms” during the pandemic and not visiting the villages. The remarks indicated to fissures within the Opposition party and rivalry between the factions supporting and opposed to Ms. Raje.

Party State president Satish Poonia said in a brief statement here the charges of indiscipline against Mr. Sharma were proved correct after an inquiry. “Mr. Sharma has been expelled with immediate effect for six years.”

Mr. Sharma, elected from the Bansur constituency in Alwar district, was the Transport Minister in the BJP regime. He had also held the State leadership responsible for the defeat at two of the three seats where the Assembly byelections were held in April.