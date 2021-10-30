BJP continues stir against Minister in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

30 October 2021 02:18 IST

The Odisha-unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday stepped up its State-wide agitation seeking the sacking of Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra following the murder of a teacher.

Members of the party besieged police stations across the State, alleging that the Naveen Patnaik Government was shielding people involved in the crime. A three-member team led by Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the BJP’s women wing, met the family of the teacher Mamita Meher at their village in Balangir district.

Meher was strangled to death by Gobinda Sahu, a contractor-turned educational entrepreneur. Sahu reportedly killed the teacher to prevent her from disclosing his extra-marital affairs. Mr. Mishra is said to have close links with the murder accused.

“The Minister has authority over the police administration. It is known that he has close links with the accused. The demand for his sacking from the State Cabinet is appropriate,” said Ms. Srinivasan.

Another member of the committee Roopa Mitra said, “We will submit a report to BJP president J. P. Nadda. We empathise with the family for the loss of their daughter.”

Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das has also threatened an agitation if action is not taken against the Minister by October 30.